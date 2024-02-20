California Senate debate: How to watch it live on NBC Bay Area

Four candidates vying for California's open U.S. Senate seat will face off during a one-hour live televised debate on Tuesday. The debate — hosted by NBC Bay Area's sister station, NBC4 Los Angeles — will be broadcast on NBC Bay Area and our streaming channels and digital platforms.

Democratic Congress members Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Republican candidate and former professional baseball player Steve Garvey are set to participate in the debate on the Universal Studios Hollywood Lot.

The debate will be broadcast commercial-free.

NBC4 News Anchor Colleen Williams, NBC4 Chief Political Reporter Conan Nolan and Noticiero Telemundo 52 News Anchor Alejandra Ortíz will moderate the debate, which will cover a wide range of critical issues impacting the diverse state of California. It takes place just two weeks before the March 5 primary.

The debate will be held in partnership with Loyola Marymount University.

When and what time is the 2024 U.S. Senate debate?

The debate will take place on Tuesday, February 20. It begins at 6 p.m. Pacific Time, followed by post-debate analysis.

How to watch the debate live

Over the Air: The event will be broadcast on NBC Bay Area.

Connected TV: Streaming on NBC Bay Area News on Roku channel 4125, Samsung TV Plus channel 1035 and Amazon Fire TV, as well as the NBC Bay Area apps on Roku and Fire TV. Click here to see where else we're streaming on connected televisions. A replay of the debate will air at 9 p.m.

Mobile Apps and Websites: The NBC Bay Area app for iOS and Android. You can also bookmark this page and watch it here live.

The four leading candidates to fill Dianne Feinstein's seat in the U.S. Senate will debate for the last time on Feb. 20 before the primary. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 7, 2024.