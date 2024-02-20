Candidates make their pitch to voters in final California Senate debate

Tuesday was a key night for the future of California, taking the state one step closer to answering the question: who will be its next U.S. senator?

The top four candidates in the race took part in their final debate before the March primary, exactly two weeks from tuesday. It was their last chance to stand out — and possibly win some votes.

There were three democrats taking the stage at the Universal Studios Hollywood Lot: Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee. The lone republican on-stage was former baseball star Steve Garvey.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

See more on the debate from NBC Bay Area’s Audrey Asistio above.