climate crisis

Gov. Newsom points finger at big oil companies at UN climate summit

Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the U.N.’s Climate Ambition Summit in New York Wednesday morning. 

The summit sought to hear plans and solutions from, in its terms, “first movers and doers,” including leaders of government, business, finance and civic society. It comes as global greenhouse gas emissions remain at record levels. 

Newsom began his remarks by highlighting California’s historical leadership in climate issues before pointing a finger at the oil industry.

“This climate crisis,” he said, “is a fossil fuel crisis … It’s not complicated. It’s the burning of oil. It’s the burning of gas. It’s the burning of coal. And we need to call that out.”

These remarks come just days after Newsome announced a lawsuit against several oil companies, accusing them of knowingly deceiving the public about the damage caused by fossil fuels.

This article tagged under:

climate crisis
