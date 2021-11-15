Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy Won't Seek Reelection

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is retiring, he announced Monday.

The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference to make the announcement at the Vermont State House before returning to Washington. Leahy has served Vermont in the Senate since the mid-1970s.

“It’s time to put down the gavel. It’s time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter,” Leahy said. “It’s time to come home.”

Leahy planned to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law, said David Carle, Leahy’s press secretary.

Leahy is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the senior-most member of both the Judiciary and Agriculture committees.

No Vermont Republican has yet announced plans to run for the GOP nomination to seek the seat now held by Leahy.

Leahy’s campaign had more than $2 million cash on hand in the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.