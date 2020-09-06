The Atlantic

Trump Calls on Fans to Bombard Atlantic Co-Owner After Story Claims He Called Dead Soldiers ‘Losers'

It was Trump's latest effort to dispute the bombshell story

(Left) President Donald Trump; (Right) Laurene Powell Jobs.
Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Sunday called on his fans to inundate The Atlantic's co-owner, Laurene Powell Jobs, with messages after the magazine reported that he once called American soldiers killed in combat "losers" and "suckers."

"Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE," Trump tweeted Sunday morning. "Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!!"

The president's tweet was his latest salvo in his days-long effort to deny the story, authored by editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg. The story cited several sources with firsthand knowledge of Trump's remarks.

"Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers," Trump told aides after scrapping a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 to honor the dead service members, according to the publication, which also reported that Trump later referred to Marines who died during the Battle of Belleau Wood in France as "suckers."

Trump has vigorously denied the report, which NBC News has not independently verified.

