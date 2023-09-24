Race in America

One of the ‘Little Rock Nine,' living in the Bay Area talks about her fight 66 years later

By Gia Vang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monday is the 66th anniversary of the “Little Rock Nine.”

A group of nine African American teenagers who were the first to enter a segregated school in Arkansas in 1957. And it happened after a historic supreme court ruling.

In NBC Bay Area’s Gia Vang recently talked to Melba Pattillo Beals, one of the “Little Rock Nine,” who now lives in Marin County about her fight more than six decades later.

Gia Vang has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Race in AmericaMarin County
