Race in America

‘We still have our community': Man commits to changing narrative in San Francisco neighborhood

By Marcus Washington, Christine Ni and Michael Horn

We continue our commitment to having honest and open conversations in “Race in America: the Conversation."

We take you to San Francisco’s Sunnydale neighborhood, a neighborhood plagued by violence. But, residents who live there are trying to change the narrative and the stereotypes. And, how sometimes one person can really make a difference.  

Marcus Washington visited the J&J Community Resource Center in Sunnydale, a special place, that many say has changed and sometimes saved their lives.

J&J Community Center is holding a free community celebration to honor Dr. Ruth Jackson and her family’s commitment.

Family Day is Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Herz Playground. There will be live performances, food, prizes and more.

