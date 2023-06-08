‘We still have our community': Man commits to changing narrative in San Francisco neighborhood

We continue our commitment to having honest and open conversations in “Race in America: the Conversation."

We take you to San Francisco’s Sunnydale neighborhood, a neighborhood plagued by violence. But, residents who live there are trying to change the narrative and the stereotypes. And, how sometimes one person can really make a difference.

Marcus Washington visited the J&J Community Resource Center in Sunnydale, a special place, that many say has changed and sometimes saved their lives.

J&J Community Center is holding a free community celebration to honor Dr. Ruth Jackson and her family’s commitment.

Family Day is Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Herz Playground. There will be live performances, food, prizes and more.