Guardians claim Laureano off waivers from A's after DFA

Two days after the Athletics designated Ramón Laureano for assignment, the veteran outfielder has a new home.

The Cleveland Guardians claimed Laureano off outright waivers Monday, and the 29-year-old will be under the team's control through the 2025 MLB season.

Laureano was slashing .213/.280/.364 across 64 games with six home runs, 21 RBI and eight stolen bases in his sixth season with the A's. He has had bad luck with injuries this season -- first, a strained left groin in April and then a fractured right hand in July.

After debuting for Oakland in 2018, Laureano hit .246 with 68 home runs, 205 RBI and 53 stolen bases in 471 games with the A's, spending the last five-and-a-half seasons with the team. He was suspended 80 games in May 2022 after violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Per MLBTradeRumors.com, the Guardians will pick up the remainder of Laureano's $3.55 million salary for the year, and the fact that Cleveland ended up with the outfielder means the MLB teams ahead of them in overall record (excluding Oakland) -- Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates -- all passed on him.

Laureano leaves the A's organization after serving a key role for them in recent years, but now, he'll look for a new opportunity in The Land.