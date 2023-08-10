About 2.2 million candles sold at Target recalled due to ‘laceration and burn hazards'

About 2.2 million candles exclusively sold at Target have been recalled after the company received 19 reports of the candle jar shattering during use, the Consumer Product and Safety Commission detailed on Thursday.

One minor injury from the Threshold glass jar candles "breaking or cracking during use" has been recorded, causing concern for "laceration and burn hazards."

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail," the recall alert reads.

The candles were sold at Target stores nationwide between February 2020 and July 2023 for between $3 and $12.

They include the 5.5-ounce one-wick candles and 20-ounce three-wick candles in multiple scents.

In May, roughly 4.9 million Threshold glass jar candles were also recalled for the same reason. More than 100 incidents were reported, leaving multiple people injured, the Consumer Product and Safety Commission reported.