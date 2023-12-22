Tesla recalls 120,000 vehicles over potentially faulty doors that could open in a crash

Tesla is recalling more than 120,000 vehicles over doors that fail to comply with U.S. government regulations.
In a letter posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website Thursday, Tesla acknowledged the affected doors can be unlocked during a crash, which could cause the door to unlatch and open, increasing the risk of injury.
Affected vehicles include Tesla Models S and X manufactured for model years 2021 through 2023. Tesla said it was not aware of any injuries as a result of the issue as of Dec. 14.
As a remedy, Tesla is releasing an over-the-air (OTA) software update free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out Feb. 17.
Last week, Tesla announced a recall for nearly all its U.S. vehicles — some 2 million — due to concerns about the safety of its autopilot driver-assistance feature. A federal investigation found that its autosteer function may have led some drivers to abandon responsibility for the operation of their vehicles.