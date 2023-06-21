Tostitos recalls Avocado Salsa Dip jars nationwide over incorrect labeling

Tostitos is recalling some of its Avocado Salsa Dip jars that may have been incorrectly labeled.

Frito-Lay voluntarily recalled some of its 15 oz. Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dips jars that were distributed to stores and e-commerce channels nationwide and were ready for purchase as early as April 5, 2023.

In a statement, the FDA wrote some of the jars have incorrect labeling on the back that does not state the salsa contains a milk allergen. The agency added the front of the jar is correctly labeled as Tostitos Avocado Salsa.

The Agency added anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the dip.

Frito-Lay Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Mislabeled Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip https://t.co/rAmAHtpNZA pic.twitter.com/CgvmGIhw8k — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) June 20, 2023

The recalled dip has an expiration date on the jar's upper of November 2 or November 3, 2023, and a barcode ending in 05597.

So far, no other Tostitos products have been recalled and no adverse reactions to the dip have been reported as of June 21. Any person with questions on the recall can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.