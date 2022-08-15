2022 MLB Playoff Schedule: MLB Announces Postseason Schedule, Broadcast Info

MLB announces 2022 postseason schedule, broadcast info originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There's still a few more weeks before October baseball.

But with summer beginning to wind down, and roughly a month-and-a-half remaining in baseball's regular season, MLB has released its 2022 postseason schedule.

When does the World Series start in 2022?

The race to the World Series will begin Friday, Oct. 7 with one game from each of the four American League and National League Wild Card Series. Those best-of-three series, which replaced the two single-elimination Wild Card games, are part of MLB's new postseason format that expanded the field of playoff teams from 10 to 12.

The AL and NL Division Series are set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The National League Championship Series is scheduled to start on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and the American League Championship Series to open on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The 2022 World Series is scheduled to start Friday, Oct. 28. With Game 4 scheduled for Nov. 1, the Fall Classic will conclude in November for the second straight season and eighth time overall. If seven games are needed, the World Series is scheduled to run through Saturday, Nov. 5.

How many teams in each league make the MLB playoffs?

Six teams from each league qualify for the postseason, three division winners and three Wild Card winners. The top two seeds in each league receive first-round byes to advance to the Division Series. In each Wild Card Series, the team with the third-best record among division winners will face the No. 6 seed, which is the team with the third-best record among the Wild Card teams. The No. 4 seed, the team with the best record among Wild Card teams, will face the No. 5 seed, the team with the second-best record among Wild Card teams.

If two teams finish with identical records, the first tiebreaker will be head-to-head record.

The higher seed will host each series in the Wild Card round, which are scheduled to be played over three consecutive days.

The top seed in each league will face the winner of the matchup between the No. 4 and No. 5 seed, and the No. 2 seed will take on either the No. 3 or No. 6 seed. The format for the Division Series, League Championship series remains the same.

What is the schedule for the MLB postseason?

Here is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule and broadcast information, per MLB.com:

WILD CARD SERIES

Friday, Oct. 7

NL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPN

NL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN

AL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPN

AL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

AL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPN

AL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN

NL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPN

NL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 9

NL Wild Card A, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

NL Wild Card B, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

AL Wild Card A, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

AL Wild Card B, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

DIVISION SERIES

Tuesday, Oct. 11

NLDS A, Game 1, FOX or FS1

NLDS B, Game 1, FOX or FS1

ALDS A, Game 1, TBS

ALDS B, Game 1, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 12

NLDS A, Game 2, FOX or FS1

NLDS B, Game 2, FOX or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

ALDS A, Game 2, TBS

ALDS B, Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

NLDS A, Game 3, FS1

NLDS B, Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

NLDS A, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

ALDS A, Game 3, TBS

ALDS B, Game 3, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16

ALDS A, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS B, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

NLDS A, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17

ALDS A, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS B, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 1, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 2, FOX or FS1

ALCS Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 3, TBS

NLCS Game 4, FOX or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

ALCS Game 4, TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

ALCS Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 6, FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

ALCS Game 6, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 7, FOX and FS1 (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 26

ALCS Game 7, TBS (if necessary)

WORLD SERIES

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1 (at better record), FOX

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2 (at better record), FOX

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3, FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 4, FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5, FOX (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at better record)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7, FOX (if necessary, at better record)