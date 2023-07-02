2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: How to watch, records, more

How many hot dogs will you eat on the Fourth of July? One? Maybe go back for seconds? How about 76?

Such a high number can only mean one thing: the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is returning for a new installment in 2023.

The annual Fourth-of-July edition will be held from the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y., where competitors will battle it out to see who can consume the most hot dogs (with buns) in a 10-minute span.

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo, two food-eating legends who have dominated the competition, will be returning to action and defending their titles.

Here's everything to know about the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, from how to watch, records and more:

When is the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is slated for Tuesday, July 4.

What time does the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest start?

Coverage of the women's competition starts at 10:45 a.m. ET. The men's competition will follow at 12 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

The women's competition will be broadcast on ESPN3, while ESPN2 will air the men's competition. Both can be streamed on the ESPN app.

How much money does the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner make?

Eating all of those hot dogs comes with a price, but the best finishers receive money -- and a WWE-esque championship belt -- for their efforts.

The total prize pool typically is $40,000, so here's how that purse is usually allocated among the top-five eaters:

First place: $10,000

Second place: $5,000

Third place: $2,500

Fourth place: $1,500

Fifth place: $1,000

What is the record for hot dogs eaten in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

The world record for hot dogs eaten in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is 76, which was set by Joey Chestnut in 2021. The 39-year-old topped the old record of 75 in 2020, which he set himself. In 2018, Chestnut consumed 74 hot dogs, another record at the time. He's the No. 1-ranked eater in the world for a reason, and he'll look to go even higher in 2023.

How many times has Joey Chestnut won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Chestnut made it 15 total wins in the contest after winning in 2022. It's the most of any competitor in the competition. He ate 63 hot dogs to seal the win, 20 more than second-place finisher Geoffrey Esper.

Chestnut claimed his first victory in 2007 over then-six-time defending champ Takeru Kobayashi. Since then, his only loss came in 2015 against Matt Stonie. Stonie ate two more hot dogs than Chestnut (62 to 60) to break the eight-year streak. Chestnut's lowest margin of victory is 10, which came against Carmen Cincotti in 2017.

How many times has Miki Sudo won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Sudo is the top-ranked female eater and No. 3 in the world. The 38-year-old has won all eight times she has competed.

The women's edition began in 2011, with Sonya Thomas claiming the first three wins. In 2014, Sudo took over and won every time until 2021, when Michelle Lesco claimed the belt. But that was because Sudo missed out on the competition due to her pregnancy.

Sudo then returned to the fold in 2022 and won by eating 40 hot dogs. She also set the record for the most eaten on the women's side with 48 1/2 in 2020.