49ers-Broncos Inactives: Arik Armstead Out for Week 3 Sunday Night Clash

Armstead inactive for 49ers' Week 3 matchup with Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will be without a key piece of their defensive line on Sunday night against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead will be inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos, the team announced.

Here are the @DignityHealth inactives ahead of #SFvsDEN 👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 25, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Francisco also will be without running back Ty Davis-Price who sustained a high ankle sprain in the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Defensive lineman Kemoko Turay, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj and tight end Tyler Kroft round out the Week 3 inactive list.

For Denver, they will be without wide receivers Jalen Virgil and Tyrie Cleveland, cornerback Darius Phillipsm safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, linebacker Jonathon Cooper, offensive lineman Billy Turner and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike.

One name that 49ers fans will be excited not to see on the inactive list is tight end George Kittle who will make his 2022 season debut after missing the first two games of the season with a groin injury.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast