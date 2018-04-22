McKayla Maroney Details 'Scariest Night' With Larry Nassar

Larry Nassar had done "the treatment" on gymnast McKayla Maroney before, but nothing prepared her for what happened in a Tokyo hotel room in October 2011.
"That was the scariest night," Maroney told NBC in her first-ever interview about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Nassar, the former Olympic doctor now at the center of an ever-widening sexual abuse scandal. "He went, like, overboard that night."
Maroney is one of more than 265 girls and women — including a half-dozen Olympians — who say Nassar molested them under the guise of medical procedures.
She told her story as part of a months-long "Dateline" investigation, airing Sunday night on the program at 7 p.m. ET. The probe looked into allegations that USA Gymnastics could have stopped Nassar earlier and tried to silence his victims when they finally spoke up — accusations the organization denies.