Bay Area Host Committee names new leadership to help usher in major sporting events

The Bay Area Host Committee is making changes to its playbook, hoping to ensure upcoming major sporting events score with fans and the community.

The committee has named Noah Wintroub its new chair and Zaileen Janmohamed president and chief executive officer. The pair will be the committee's point persons leading up to three major events coming to the Bay Area over the next two years.

The Bay Area will play host to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center in San Francisco, Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in February 2026 and the FIFA World Cup also at Levi's Stadium in June 2026.

Wintroub, a top executive with JP Morgan's investment banking and wealth management divisions in San Francisco, is tasked with supporting BAHC's focus on cutting-edge technology, expanded donor engagement and enhanced financial capacities to elevate those events, according to a Thursday news release.

Wintroub joins BAHC board members Al Guido, team president of the San Francisco 49ers; Jared Shawlee, club president of the San Jose Earthquakes; Cipora Herman, board member with ZipRecruiter; Larry Baer, team president of the San Francisco Giants; Jonathan Becher, president of Sharks Sports & Entertainment; Brandon Schneider, women's basketball coach at University of Kansas; Jess Smith, team president of the Golden State Valkyries; Ahmad Thomas, CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group; and Aly Wagner, co-chair of Bay FC.