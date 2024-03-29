Bay FC's home opener to mark milestone for women's sports in the region

Bay Area women’s sports celebrates a major milestone this weekend as Bay FC plays its home opener before a sold-out crowd at San Jose’s Paypal Park.

The soccer team returns home after starting its inaugural National Women's Soccer League season with two road games, one win and one loss. For the home opener, the club faces off against the Houston Dash at 7 p.m. Saturday.

There’s a long tradition of women’s soccer in the Bay Area at the college and Olympic level. Now, Bay FC and the NWSL bring it to the professional level for those world-class athletes.

Thom Jensen has more in the video above.