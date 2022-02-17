2022 Winter Olympics Day 14 in Pictures

See top moments from the fourteenth day of competition.

MORE PHOTOS

Eileen Gu celebrates
Frank Franklin II/AP
Gold medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Hanna Faulhaber of Team United States performs a trick
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Hanna Faulhaber of Team United States performs a trick during their 1st run in during the Women's Freestyle Freeski Halfpipe Final on Day 14 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 18, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.
United States' Brita Sigourney competes
Francisco Seco/AP
United States' Brita Sigourney competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Carly Margulies competes
Gregory Bull/AP
United States' Carly Margulies competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Tyler Wallasch of Team United States competes during the Men's Ski Cross Qualification
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Tyler Wallasch of Team United States competes during the Men's Ski Cross Qualification on Day 14 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 18, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us