Hockey Referee Bloodied by Stick in U.S. Vs. Canada

Referee Cianna Lieffers was struck in the face by an inadvertent high stick from Amanda Kessel

By Eric Mullin

Hockey referee Cianna Lieffers suffered a painful-looking injury during Monday night's Olympic women's hockey game between the United States and Canada.

Early in the second period, Team USA forward Amanda Kessel made a sharp turn behind Canada's net. As Kessel was turning, she swung her stick in the air and it inadvertently caught Lieffers in the face.

The high stick left Lieffers with a bloody cut above her lip, forcing her to leave the game. But the Canadian ref did return later in the period with a bandage covering up the cut and finished out the contest.

Canada wound up beating the United States 4-2.

