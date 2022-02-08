Hockey Referee Bloodied by Stick in U.S. Vs. Canada

Hockey referee Cianna Lieffers suffered a painful-looking injury during Monday night's Olympic women's hockey game between the United States and Canada.

Early in the second period, Team USA forward Amanda Kessel made a sharp turn behind Canada's net. As Kessel was turning, she swung her stick in the air and it inadvertently caught Lieffers in the face.

The high stick left Lieffers with a bloody cut above her lip, forcing her to leave the game. But the Canadian ref did return later in the period with a bandage covering up the cut and finished out the contest.

Canada wound up beating the United States 4-2.