Elana Meyers Taylor Wins Bronze in Two-Woman Bobsled

Elana Meyers Taylor made history on Saturday, becoming the most decorated African American Winter Olympian with five medals when she won bronze in the two-woman bobsled with a combined time of 4:05.48 alongside Sylvia Hoffman.

Elana Meyers Taylor is now the most decorated woman to ever compete in Olympic bobsled.



Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi clinched the gold with a combined time of 4:03.96. Countrywomen Mariama Jamanka and Alexandra Burghardt clinched the silver with a combined time of 4:04.73.

Another German duo, Kim Kalicki and Lisa Buckwitz, secured fourth place with a combined time of 4:06.28, and Canada's Christine De Bruin (pilot) secured fifth place with a combined time of 4:06.37.

Team USA's Kaillie Humphries (pilot) and Kaysha Love finished seventh with a combined time of 4:07.04.

On the third run, German pilots Nolte and Jamanka extended their leads on the top two spots. Meyers Taylor secured third, De Bruin fourth and Kalicki fifth. Humphries stood in sixth, down from her fifth-place standing after Friday’s heats one and two.

Humphries and Meyers Taylor each won medals in the women’s monobob event earlier in the Games. Humphries won gold and Meyers Taylor won silver.

Elana Meyers Taylor has made history as the most decorated African American Winter Olympian with five medals. Meyers Taylor clinched silver in the two-woman bobsled in Sochi (2014), silver in the two-woman bobsled in Pyeongchang (2018) and silver in women's monobob in Beijing (2022). She won bronze in the two-woman bobsled in Vancouver (2010) and bronze in the two-woman bobsled in Beijing (2022).

Meyers Taylor was also selected to be the flag bearer for Team USA in the Closing Ceremony, which will take place live on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 a.m. EST.

Next up is the four-man bobsled runs, heats three and four to decide the medals, which will begin on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 8:30 p.m. EST.