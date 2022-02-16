Cross Country Skiing

Ukraine Skier Tests Positive for Doping at Winter Olympics

Valnetyna Kaminska’s sample taken last Thursday tested positive for mesterolone and heptaminol, according to the International testing Agency

Valentyna Kaminska
Tom Weller/VOIGT/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The International Testing Agency said cross-country skier Valnetyna Kaminska has tested positive for doping with a steroid and a banned stimulant.

Kaminska already competed in all her three events at the Beijing Olympics and did not come close to the medals.

The 34-year-old athlete is competing for Ukraine now after representing Belarus at the Winter Games in 2014 and 2018.

In a statement, the ITA said Kaminska’s sample taken last Thursday tested positive for mesterolone and heptaminol.

More Beijing Olympics Coverage

Kamila Valieva Feb 14

Sha'Carri Richardson Comments on Controversial Kamila Valieva Doping Ruling

Kamila Valieva Feb 15

Weir, Lipinski Express Outrage, Limit Commentary During Kamila Valieva's Skate

She’s now provisionally suspended from all competitions pending a prosecution of her doping case.

It’s the second doping case involving a sample taken at the Beijing Olympics. The first involved Alpine skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki of Iran.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The contentious case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva involves a test taken before the Olympics.

NBC Sports reported that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned substance. What is trimetazidine and have athletes been caught using it before?
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Cross Country SkiingUkraine2022 Winter OlympicsdopingThe International Testing Agency
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us