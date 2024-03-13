Stanford star Cameron Brink bypasses extra year, declares for 2024 WNBA draft

Stanford star Cameron Brink will finish her collegiate career this season and enter the WNBA draft.

The nation's No. 1-ranked shot blocker announced her decision on social media Tuesday, two days after second-ranked Stanford lost 74-61 to No. 5 Southern California in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game in Las Vegas. The Cardinal (28-5) dropped to fourth in this week's AP Top 25 while USC rose to third.

Brink could have returned for a fifth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to athletes competing during the interruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft,” Brink wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Although I am excited for that next chapter, we still have unfinished business and so much to accomplish in my final season at Stanford.”

The 6-foot-4 Brink is Stanford's second-leading scorer at 17.8 points per game and the leading rebounder, averaging 12.0 boards — ranking her third in the nation. She has blocked 109 shots and is averaging 3.52 per game, both best in the country.

She thanked Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who earlier this season became the all-time wins leader in men's or women's basketball.

“My four years at Stanford have been nothing short of life changing,” Brink wrote. “I cannot begin to express my love for everyone I've met and everything I've learned in Palo Alto. To Tara and all my coaches — your patience, belief, and support have shaped me into the player and person I am today. Thank you to all my trainers, support staff, amazing teammates, friends, and fans that have made this all worth it along the way. I am beyond lucky to be surrounded by so many special people.”

She has swatted 406 shots for her career, the 17th Division I player with at least 400, and is one of 10 semifinalists for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Brink is 19 blocks shy of the Pac-12 record of 425 set by Oregon State's Ruth Hamblin (2012-16).

“Cam has had an exceptional college career and fully embraced what it means to be a Stanford student-athlete during her time on The Farm," VanDerveer said.

“She worked hard to improve each and every year, helped us win a national championship, and has a lengthy list of very well-deserved awards and accomplishments. Simply put, she’ll go down as one of the best in program history.”