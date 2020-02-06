Celebrities Abound at Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tourney

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament is always stacked with celebrities, and the 2020 version this week kicked off with a slew of fan favorites such as Oscar-winning actor-director and Bay Area native Clint Eastwood, Stanford's Condoleezza Rice, NHL great Wayne Gretzky and of course the one and only Bill Murray.

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Music artist Clay Walker, actor Ray Romano, actor Alfonso Ribeiro and actor Bill Murray laugh prior to the 3M Celebrity Challenge prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 05, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Actor Clint Eastwood plays his shot from the first tee during the 3M Celebrity Challenge prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 05, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice plays her shot from the 13th tee during the during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 06, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Kyle Rudolph of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with actor Josh Duhamel prior to the 3M Celebrity Challenge prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 05, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: A general view of the eighth green at Pebble Beach Golf Links during a practice round prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 05, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky plays his shot from the third tee during a practice round prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 05, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Musician Huey Lewis looks over a putt on the second green during the during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 06, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Rapper Macklemore looks over a putt during a practice round prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 05, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 06, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Actor Bill Murray holds up the 3M Celebrity Challenge trophy after winning prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 05, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Former NFL player Tony Romo plays his shot from the first tee during the during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 06, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a putt on the second green during the during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 06, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

