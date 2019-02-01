Colin Kaepernick Thanks Warriors' Kevin Durant for Wearing His T-shirt - NBC Bay Area
Colin Kaepernick Thanks Warriors' Kevin Durant for Wearing His T-shirt

By Ali Thanawalla

Published 3 hours ago

    When Kevin Durant arrived at Oracle Arena on Thursday for the Warriors game against the 76ers, he made a statement with his shirt.

    Durant was wearing one of Colin Kaepernick's No. 7 t-shirts.

    The former 49ers quarterback noticed and sent a shout out to the Warriors star.

    The "especially this week" phrase likely refers to the comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday.

    During his annual State of the League press conference prior to the Super Bowl, Goodell was asked about why Kaepernick remains unsigned.

    "I've said it many times privately, publicly that our clubs are the ones that make decisions on players that they want to have on their roster," Goodell told the media in Atlanta.

    He was asked a follow-up question and doubled down.

    "I think if a team decides that Colin Kaepernick or any other player can help their team win, that's what they'll do," Goodell said. "They want to win, and they make those decisions individually in best interest of their club."

    Even LeBron James paid tribute to Kaepernick by a No. 7 t-shirt when the Lakers touched down in Oakland on Friday.

      

