FC Barcelona-Juventus match at Levi's Stadium canceled

A soccer match slated for Levi's Stadium on Saturday night was canceled hours before kickoff, according to the stadium's social media.

The Soccer Champions Tour match between FC Barcelona and Juventus scheduled for 7:30 p.m. was canceled because Barcelona said several of its players came down with a viral illness.

Stadium officials said tickets and parking passes bought through Ticketmaster or directly from the venue will be refunded within 30 days to the original payment method.

Customers who bought tickets and passes through other sources should go through that source to claim a refund.

No other Soccer Champions Tour matches had been affected as of Saturday.