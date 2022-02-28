Russia-Ukraine Crisis

FIFA, UEFA Suspend Russia From International Soccer

The decision effectively removes Russia from qualification for the 2022 World Cup and bans the country's teams from competing in European championships

Getty Images

Russian teams have been suspended from international soccer after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision came Monday from FIFA and UEFA, the governing body for European soccer, saying Russia's national teams and clubs were suspended “until further notice.”

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA said. “Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

The move effectively removes Russia from qualification for this winter's World Cup set to begin on Nov. 21 in Qatar. The Russian team was set to compete against Poland in a World Cup qualifying match on March 24, but Poland had said it would refuse to play the country.

UEFA also announced it has ended a long-standing sponsorship with Gazprom, the Russian energy giant that has been a sponsor of the Champions League for a decade.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

More Ukraine-Russia Conflict Coverage:

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 3 hours ago

IOC Calls for Russian Athletes to Be Banned From All Sports

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 25

Formula One Cancels Sochi Race, F1 Team Haas Drops Russian Sponsorship

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisRussiaFIFAUEFA
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us