Giants-Dodgers is one of the more fervent rivalries in MLB. After the Yankees and Red Sox and some of the crosstown rivalries around the country, the vitriol between these two fan bases never has been in question.

But as of late, there hasn't been much competition between the two over the past few years. In fact, the most recent six contests between LA and San Francisco have been overwhelmingly dominated by the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have won 6 consecutive meetings against the Giants, outscoring them 42-4 in that span:



5-0

9-2

2-0

9-0

8-1

9-1 pic.twitter.com/Dxb8RqMgyh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 25, 2020

[BALK TALK: Listen to the latest episode]



42-4. Ouch.

The first two games of 2020 definitely helped build up that margin, as the Giants already have been outscored 17-2 in this abbreviated regular season. But new manager Gabe Kapler can't take all of the blame, as three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy lost his final four games against the Dodgers before retiring after 13 seasons.

[RELATED: Giants' pitching blowing up on Kapler through two games]

Bochy's final game at Oracle Park in 2019 perhaps was the worst in this awful span, as the Giants were clobbered 9-0, mustering just three hits to send off the iconic coach.

The Giants' woeful offense has been handing the team a lot more losses than wins over these past few seasons, and an inconsistent pitching staff hasn't done much to help matters.

Every successful rebuild of a professional sports franchise requires a low point in terms of on-field quality of the roster, and this might just be that type of year for the organization. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi seems to have a plan, so fans will need to patient in what is shaping up to be another bleak season for the Orange and Black.

Giants-Dodgers rivalry has been very one-sided lately, stat shows originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area