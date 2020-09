San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres games scheduled for Friday and Saturday in San Diego have been postponed after it was announced someone within the Giants organization has tested positive for COVID.

MLB officials said the games were postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for more testing and contact tracing.

Update from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/cOm4nLoY06 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 12, 2020