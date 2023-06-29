What to know about the 2023 Ryder Cup as US eyes repeat

The Ryder Cup returns in 2023 with the United States looking to snap a decades-long streak.

The U.S. hasn't won consecutive Ryder Cups since all the way back in 1991 and 1993. Following that repeat, the U.S. won just three of the next 12 events.

But the Americans reclaimed the trophy in 2021 thanks to a dominant showing. Dustin Johnson powered a 19-9 U.S. rout at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, matching the largest margin of victory in the Ryder Cup since 1979.

Will the Americans be able to carry that momentum into 2023? Here's what to know ahead of the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup:

When is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The 2023 Ryder Cup takes place from Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1.

Where is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

This year's Ryder Cup will be played at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. The event's venue alternates between the U.S. and Europe.

Is the Ryder Cup played every year?

The Ryder Cup is a bi-annual event, meaning it's held every other year.

How are the Ryder Cup teams determined?

Each team has six automatic qualification spots, though they aren't earned the exact same way. For the U.S., the six golfers with the most points from the beginning of 2022 through August's 2023 BMW Championship automatically make the team. For Europe, the top three players on the European Points List and the top three players on the World Points List from the 2022 BMW Championship through Sept. 3 of this year automatically qualify.

The two captains -- the United States' Zach Johnson and Europe's Luke Donald -- then select the remaining six players for each team.

How does the Ryder Cup work?

The Ryder Cup features a total of 28 18-hole matches being played over three days. Four fourball matches and four foursome matches are held on both Friday and Saturday. The event concludes with 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Each match is worth one point and the point is halved in the event of a tie, as no tiebreaker holes are played. Should the Ryder Cup end in a 14-14 tie, the reigning champion retains the trophy.

What are the Ryder Cup standings?

Scottie Scheffler currently leads the Americans in the Ryder Cup standings with 25,091.04 points. Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa also currently sit in automatic qualification spots. Scheffler, Koepka, Cantlay and Schauffele were all part of the 2021 team.

Here's a look at the top 10 as of June 29:

Scottie Scheffler: 25,091.04 points Wyndham Clark: 13,166.35 Brooks Koepka: 9,362.61 Xander Schauffele: 8,353.88 Patrick Cantlay: 8,328.58 Max Homa: 7,551.29 Keegan Bradley: 7,322.75 Jordan Spieth: 7,299.80 Cameron Young: 6,856.25 Sam Burns: 6,727.05

For Europe, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Yannik Paul, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick currently hold automatic qualification spots.

How many times have the U.S. and Europe won the Ryder Cup?

The U.S. boasts a 27-14-2 record in the Ryder Cup, with one retained title from a tie. But the Americans haven't had the upper hand since their opponent changed from just Great Britain and Ireland to all of Europe in 1979. Since then, Europe has 11 victories, along with a retained title from a tie, compared to nine wins for the U.S.

Where are the next 5 Ryder Cups?

When the Ryder Cup returns to the U.S. in 2025, it will head to Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. That's one of four future Ryder Cup venue sites that's already been determined:

2025: Bethpage Black Course -- Farmingdale, New York

2027: The Golf Course at Adare Manor -- County Limerick, Ireland

2029: Hazeltine National Golf Club -- Chaska, Minnesota

2031: TBD

2033: The Olympic Golf Club's Lake Course -- San Francisco