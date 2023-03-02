How much money do teams of the 2023 World Baseball Classic earn? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a few days, the 2023 World Baseball Classic will commence.

The last tournament was in 2017 when the United States took home the prestigious silver trophy.

After a two-year delay due to COVID, the event returns, running from March 7 to March 31. During that time, 20 teams will battle for the title and a hefty paycheck that gets bigger by the round.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Here’s everything you need to know about the money teams can earn at the 2023 WBC and what the trophy is like:

How much does each team of the 2023 World Baseball Classic get?

All 20 teams of the 2023 World Baseball Classic will receive a nice paycheck for just participating.

Each team will receive $300,000 just for playing in the fifth edition of the WBC – part of a $14.4 million prize pool.

Of that team total, players and national federations each get $150,000.

How much does the winning team of the 2023 World Baseball Classic earn?

More money is earned with every round a team advances in the championship.

Each team that wins one of the four groups will collect an additional $300,000, then teams that advance to the quarterfinals will earn $400,000.

Semifinalists of the WBC get $500,000 while the winner of the championship game gets a whopping $1 million.

Do the winners of the World Baseball Classic get a trophy?

The winning team gets to take home a large silver trophy.

I have a controversial take. The World Baseball Classic trophy is cooler than the NBA trophy. If you have a differing opinion, I’m not interested in hearing it. pic.twitter.com/hDj9ClvaBc — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) January 8, 2023

While there doesn’t seem to be a specific name for the coveted award, earning the prestigious trophy is quite the feat.