How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

Bitter rivals meet again.

The San Francisco 49ers (4-0) and the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will renew their historic rivalry on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy and the team's deep arsenal of offensive weapons, including running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, have scored no less than 30 points in each of San Francisco's first four games this season. On the other side of the ball, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Talanoa Hufanga headline a defensive unit that comes into Week 5 holding the opposition to 284.3 yards per game, fifth best in the NFL.

The Cowboys come to the Bay Area with three blowout victories under their belts – 40-0 over the New York Giants, 30-10 over the New York Jets and 38-3 over the New England Patriots. But the Arizona Cardinals (1-3) stunned Dallas in Week 3, winning 28-16. Dallas' dominant defense is tied for second in takeaways (10), fifth in sacks (14) and only gives up 259.8 yards per game, the second best mark in the league.

Here's how to watch the 49ers-Cowboys showdown.

When is the 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 game?

The 49ers and Cowboys will battle it out on Sunday, Oct. 8.

What time does the 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 game start?

The 49ers and Cowboys will kick off their Week 5 matchup at 5:20 p.m.

What TV channel is the 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 game on?

You can watch the 49ers-Cowboys game on NBC Bay Area. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 4 p.m. with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. Tune in after the game for 49ers Postgame Live.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 4 p.m. with "Football Night in America." Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth will get you ready for the game.

How to stream the 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 game live

The game will be available to stream on Peacock and NBC.com.