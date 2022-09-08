Rugby World Cup

How to Watch Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel, More

Forty teams will take the field in South Africa this weekend

By Sanjesh Singh

Rugby Sevens
The stage is set in Cape Town, South Africa, as the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 is about to begin. 

Soon, a total of 40 teams across both men’s and women’s rugby squads will square off for a chance to win the eighth World Cup Sevens title since the tournament began in 1993. 

With three days of non-stop play on the menu, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action from the tournament:

When is the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022?

The Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 will take place from Sept. 9-11. 

Where is the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022?

Cape Town is the host city for the tournament. It is the first time South Africa is hosting the World Cup after San Francisco was the host in 2018.

How many teams are in the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022?

There are 40 teams across both men’s and women’s sevens competitions competing: 24 for the men’s side and 16 for the women’s. 

How to watch the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022

You can live stream the Rugby World Sevens 2022 on its official website here. A country-by-country breakdown of broadcast partners is available here

What is the bracket for the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022?

The men’s tournament starts on Friday with a Pre-Round of 16 that has 16 teams across eight games vying for a place in the main Round of 16. The championship game will be held on Sunday at 11:34 p.m. ET.

On the women’s side, the bracket starts with the Round of 16 on Friday. The championship game will be held Sunday at 11:17 p.m. ET. 

The full bracket with all games and times can be found here

Who won the last Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament?

In the 2018 men’s tournament, New Zealand beat England 33-12 in the U.S. to repeat as World Cup Sevens champions after also winning in Moscow, Russia, in 2013. The All Blacks will look to continue their recent form after winning the latest sevens series competition in Los Angeles in August. 

New Zealand had the same exact success on the women’s side. The women’s team won both the 2013 and 2018 World Cups, too, so the All Blacks program has plenty on the line in South Africa. 

