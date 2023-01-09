How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It may be the wild card round, but this year’s NFL playoffs will begin with a matchup between division rivals when the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers host the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs after starting the season 3-4. Brock “Mr. Irrelevant” Purdy has won each of his first six NFL starts to round out his rookie regular season and has been helped out by Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and a stellar defense.

On the other side, the Seahawks needed some assistance to squeak into the playoffs. It took overtime for them to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18, and they needed the Detroit Lions’ upset victory over the Green Bay Packers to clinch the No. 7 seed.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As NFC West foes, the 49ers and Seahawks have already squared off twice this year with the division winners coming out on top both times. The 49ers won the first matchup 27-7 way back in Week 2 and picked up a 21-13 road win on Thursday Night Football in Week 15.

Can the 49ers earn a third win over the Seahawks this season, or will Seattle end San Francisco’s streak – and season? Here’s everything to know for the Seahawks-49ers wild card game:

When is the Seahawks vs. 49ers wild card game?

The 49ers and Seahawks will play on Saturday, Jan. 14.

What time is the Seahawks vs. 49ers wild card game?

Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

What TV channel is the Seahawks-49ers game on?

Seahawks-49ers will air on FOX. Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline) will be on the call.

How to stream Seahawks vs. 49ers live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Who is favored in the Seahawks vs. 49ers game?

The 49ers are listed as heavy favorites in their wild card matchup against the Seahawks, according to our partner, PointsBet. Here’s a look at the odds for the game:

Spread: 49ers -10

Over/under: 43

Moneyline: 49ers -500, Seahawks +375

What is the weather forecast for Seahawks vs. 49ers?

NBC Bay Area forecasts early showers on Saturday becoming a steady rain later in the day. A high temperature of 58 degrees is expected with 10-15 mph winds and an 80% chance of precipitation.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.