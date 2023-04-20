NBA

Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out for Game 3 of Clippers-Suns Series With Knee Sprain

Leonard reportedly aggravated the knee in Game 1 and played through pain in Game 2

By Max Molski

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without their top two players when they take the floor for a pivotal matchup against the Phoenix Suns Thursday night.

Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 3 of the Clippers' first-round series due to a right knee sprain, the team announced. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Leonard is considered "day-to-day" ahead of Saturday's Game 4.

Leonard led the Clippers in points (31), rebounds (8), assists (7) and minutes (39) in Tuesday's Game 2 loss in Phoenix. He was even better in Game 1, putting together a 38-point masterpiece across 42 minutes to give the Clippers a 1-0 series lead.

Game 1 was Leonard's first playoff game since 2021, when he suffered an ACL injury during the first round that kept him out for the entire 2021-22 season. He played 52 games in the 2022-23 regular season, averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Along with Leonard, Paul George is also sidelined for the Clippers. George is recovering from a sprained right knee and reportedly is expected to miss L.A.'s first-round series.

Tipoff for Game 3 from Crypto.com Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. PT on Thursday.

