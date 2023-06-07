Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami and Major League Soccer in historic deal

Lionel Messi is officially joining Inter Miami for the 2024 Major League Soccer Season, he announced on Wednesday.

"I really wanted to [go back to Barcelona], I was very excited to be able to return, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what was going to happen and leaving my future in the hands of other," Messi told Mundo Deportivo.

"I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it one hundred percent. I'm missing some things but we decided to continue the path. If the Barcelona thing didn't come out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family," he added.

The former Barcelona and PSG star will become the biggest signing in the history of the MLS history, surpassing the deal that brought David Beckham to Los Angeles Galaxy.

The World Cup winner with Argentina will most likely make his debut for David Beckham's outfit on July 21st when they face Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

According to several sources, Adidas and Apple were involved in the deal which could make it larger than David Beckham's deal with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The seven-time Ballon D'Or winner reportedly rejected a $400M-a-year deal from Saudi club Al-Hilal to join the MLS.

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas celebrated the signing on Twitter.

Messi had a disappointing end to his last season with Paris Saint-Germain, earning a suspension in May for an unauthorized trop to Saudi Arabia.

He ended the season with 16 goals and 16 assists in the Ligue 1.

It also helps that the argentine already owns a house in Miami and is a frequent traveler.

Messi, 35, won the Ballon d'Or, the award for the best player in the world, seven times in his storied career and most recently lifted the World Cup 2022 in Qatar for his native Argentina.