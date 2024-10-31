Milpitas teenager receives national flag football recognition

Brock Purdy is not the only quarterback in the Bay Area who uses his arms and legs to make plays. A Milpitas High School sophomore is receiving national recognition for her outstanding week on the flag football field.

Bren David is described as having all the tools to play quarterback.

"She's just an electric runner," said Matt Robbins, Milpitas High School's flag football coach. "She has a cannon for an arm."

David, the varsity girls' flag football quarterback, said she likes to run, but her favorite part of planning the position is throwing dimes.

Last week, David threw dimes all over the field. She passed for more than 830 years with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions.

She also ran for nearly 400 yards and five scores. Additionally, she caught a 38-yard touchdown pass, leading the Trojans to a 4-0 record.

"She's a transcendent player," Robbins said.

Bren's performance last week earned her national recognition. She was named USA Football and Maxpreps girls' high school flag football player of the week.

Under David's lead, the Trojans went 20 and 5 overall this season and 8 and 1 in league play to earn a share of the Tri-championship.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is the Trojans' first season of the varsity girls' flag football team.

"Knowing what the girls did this year and what Bren is bringing to our school, recognition-wise, I think that it's going to bring even more numbers to our school and put Milpitas on the map," said Joanna Butcher, Milpitas athletic director.

By receiving national recognition, Bren will be invited to national flag football camps.

Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports in the county and will be part of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics program.

Although the 16-year-old's future in the sport is unknown, David said she'll reflect on all the fun she had with her teammates.

"When my receiver Elle caught a dime, and she cradled the baby. 'cause we don't drop the baby at our school," David said.