MLB

MLB Fans React to Wander Franco's Viral ‘Ball Flip'

Franco added some flair to a routine defensive play

By Eric Mullin

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

MLB Twitter can't get enough of Wander Franco's viral 'ball flip' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wander Franco turned a routine play into a viral moment on Wednesday night.

In the top of the seventh inning at Tropicana Field, Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a sharp grounder to Franco at shortstop. Franco fielded the ball and transferred it from his glove to his throwing hand, but he didn't immediately throw over to first base after.

Instead, the Tampa Bay Rays phenom spun the ball into the air, caught it and then fired to first in time for the third out.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A bat flip but for a fielder...how's that for innovation?

Franco then led off the bottom of the frame with a rocket to right-center field for his sixth home run of the year.

Sports

nba playoffs

How to Watch Game 2 of Warriors-Lakers Playoff Series

Giants

Giants Observations: Logan Webb Dazzles Astros for Series Win in Houston

It was quite the sequence for the 22-year-old, but the "ball flip" unsurprisingly overshadowed the homer.

MLB fans couldn't get enough of Franco adding his own flair in the field:

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBTampa Bay Rays
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us