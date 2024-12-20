MLB Rumors

Report: Athletics agree to deal with veteran third basemen Urshela

By Jordan Elliott

The Athletics continue to fortify their roster with veteran pieces, solidifying the left side of their infield by adding a proven defender.

The Athletics agreed to a free-agent contract with third baseman Gio UrshelaThe Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday, citing sources briefed on the discussions.

Rosenthal also reported that the deal is pending a physical.

Urshela signed with the Detroit Tigers before the start of the 2024 MLB season, but was released on Aug. 18 after slashing .243/.286/.619 in 92 games.

The 33-year-old third baseman then found his stride after signing with the Atlanta Braves, increasing his OPS to .711 in 36 games to finish the season.

Urshela is a nine-year MLB veteran who also has spent time with the Cleveland Guardians, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels.

His best season came with the Yankees in 2019 when Urshela slashed .314/.355/.889 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI.

Urshela widely is respected for his defensive accumen, which at minimum should provide the Athletics a solid floor with a dependable glove.

