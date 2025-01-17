How Athletics will honor Henderson throughout 2025 season

The Athletics announced Friday morning they will wear a new patch honoring late franchise legend Rickey Henderson during the 2025 MLB season.

“ … To honor the greatest A’s player of all time, the team will wear a patch bearing Rickey’s iconic number 24 for the duration of the 2025 season,” the club said in an official statement.

For Rickey. #24



To honor the greatest A's player of all time, the team will wear a patch bearing Rickey's iconic number 24 for the duration of the 2025 season.

It is a great way to honor the Man of Steal, considering the franchise played its last game on Oakland Coliseum’s Rickey Henderson Field grass on Sep. 26.

But that’s not the only change the Athletics are making.

West Sacramento’s new yet temporary franchise will debut another patch, with this one honoring California’s capital city, which will host the Athletics during the 2025-2027 seasons.

“To commemorate the club’s inaugural season in our state’s capital region, the A’s will wear a newly designed sleeve patch featuring a depiction of the iconic Tower Bridge, which is located behind the ballpark in right field, as well as the word ‘Sacramento’ in script, all in the team’s classic green and gold color scheme,” the Athletics said.

The franchise provided visuals, too.

Fans can join the Athletics in representing Henderson and West Sacramento on Mar. 31 at Sutter Health Park during the franchise’s historic Opening Day matchup against the Chicago Cubs.

Each fan in attendance will receive a green-and-white trucker highlighting the new Sacramento script-Tower Bridge logo with a Henderson rally towel.

T-minus 73 days till our home opener!



Registration opens Wednesday, 1/22.https://t.co/vPQzxQZOun pic.twitter.com/9oHAWrqRoS — Athletics (@Athletics) January 17, 2025

The Athletics understand that Oakland fans are hurt about the organization abandoning the East Bay for a move to Sacramento and, eventually, Las Vegas.

So, it’s wise for the Athletics to try to make friends at their new home with giveaways and patches.