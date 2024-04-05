Giants welcome fans back to Oracle Park for home opener

Baseball fans were out in force Friday afternoon for the San Francisco Giants' home opener game at Oracle Park against the San Diego Padres.

“To be able to experience it, it’s different. its Opening Day and people are super excited, and we are as well so,” said Ventura resident Nahira O’Neill.

Inside the stadium, the Giants were introducing some new sculptures, including a 7-foot-tall SF Giants logo that will be in the lower center field area outside of the ballpark's garden during the opening homestand for fans to take pictures alongside it.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Outside of Oracle Park, a soft opening was hosted at China Basin Park, a 5-acre waterfront park across McCovey Cove from the ballpark that is part of the planned Mission Rock neighborhood.

These fans like the food and the excitement of Opening Day and they said it's a can't miss moment.

“It’s just have all the fans back together. It's to see the new players the new coach we love the Giants,” said Sonoma resident Mary Kay Sevier.

Oracle Park also sports an upgraded sound and light system this season. Friday's game was the first of three between the Giants and Padres this weekend.

On Saturday, the first 15,000 fans at the ballpark will receive a bobblehead of Camilo Doval, the Giants' closer, while on Sunday the first 7,500 children ages 14 and under will receive a Giants sliding glove and all children will be able to run the bases after the game.

San Francisco won Friday's home opener with a score of 3-2.