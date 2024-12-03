Report: Ex-Giants exec Zaidi, Dodgers discussing front office role

It appears Farhan Zaidi is nearing a return to the NL West.

The former Giants president of baseball operations is in discussions with the Los Angeles Dodgers about a possible front office role, The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday, citing league sources.

The Athletic also reported that no deal has been finalized and it's unclear exactly what role Zaidi would have in Los Angeles' front office.

Zaidi spent nearly six seasons with the Giants from 2019-2024 before he was fired immediately after the 2024 MLB season. He previously served as the Oakland Athletics' director of baseball operations/assistant general manager before joining the Dodgers in 2014, where he served as general manager for four seasons under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman before taking the job with San Francisco.

The Giants posted one winning season under Zaidi, a franchise-best 107-win campaign in 2021, before he was relieved of his duties in late September and replaced by franchise icon Buster Posey.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast