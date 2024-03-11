NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell, Toyota display dominance in Phoenix

Toyota, Toyota, Toyota. That was the theme in the desert on Sunday.

Christopher Bell led the way for the manufacturer, winning the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway after leading 50 laps.

Do not doubt what this driver can do! @CBellRacing is victorious in 2024! pic.twitter.com/sQwGBmZns5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 10, 2024

Toyota drivers led 298 of 314 laps in a statement performance at the track that will host the championship in November. Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin all fought for the lead at points, but Bell proved to be a step quicker in the end.

So, can anyone catch the Toyotas heading into next week’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway? Here’s our latest NASCAR power rankings:

1. Ryan Blaney

Last week: 1

Blaney returned to the site of his 2023 championship triumph and had a solid run. He scored nine stage points and finished fifth, giving him three top-fives in four starts to open the season. Blaney leads the points standings as his title defense continues to go well.

2. William Byron

Last week: 2

The finish was indicative of Byron’s overall performance in Phoenix. He was nestled inside the top-10 for the first two stages, finishing sixth in Stage 1 and fourth in Stage 2. But when strategy put him back in the field, he wasn’t able to make moves forward and finished 18th.

3. Kyle Larson

Last week: 3

Between a poor qualifying lap, troubles on pit road and just a general lack of speed, Larson had an uncharacteristically bad weekend at the race track. He finished 14th, which was actually an improvement from where he ran for much of the race. Bristol, where Larson has eight top-10s in his last nine starts, should get him rolling again.

4. Christopher Bell

Last week: First four out

Is this finally the year for Bell’s breakout? He made the Championship 4 in 2022 and 2023, but it’s always felt like he could be winning more. The 29-year-old Oklahoma native is up to seven career victories at seven different tracks, which shows his versatility. With more wins, Bell could go from championship contender to championship favorite in 2024.

5. Denny Hamlin

Last week: 5

Hamlin started on the pole, led 68 laps and finished third in both stages. Then, he spun out on lap 216 while battling for the lead and had to claw his way back to finish 11th. Hamlin didn’t appear to be as quick as Bell or Reddick, but he left points on the table at a track where Toyota was clearly in control.

Hamlin goes for the lead, but the No. 11 spins! pic.twitter.com/FOLRx2bKKe — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 10, 2024

6. Ross Chastain

Last week: 4

Pit strategy got Chastain to the front in the final stage, and he did well to hold on for a sixth-place finish. After winning in Phoenix last November, he probably had higher expectations than that. Chastain now has three straight top-10s and is starting to find his rhythm.

7. Ty Gibbs

Last week: 8

The reigning Rookie of the Year is knocking on the door of victory lane. He led the opening 57 laps, scored nine stage points and finished a career-best third. Once again, though, troubles on pit road cost him some time. Gibbs finished fifth at Bristol last September – this could be the week he gets that elusive win.

8. Tyler Reddick

Last week: 9

Bell and Reddick appeared to have the quickest cars on Sunday. That was until they both got shuffled to the back on pit strategy. Bell went from 21st to the win while Reddick only recovered to finish 10th. Still, a productive race saw Reddick earn 19 stage points (Stage 1 winner) and jump from 12th to fifth in the standings.

9. Martin Truex Jr.

Last week: First four out

Another Toyota driver, another great run. Truex led 55 laps in the final stage, but had to pit under green because of fuel strategy. He charged from a lap down to finish seventh, though the No. 19 clearly showed more speed than that on Sunday.

10. Chris Buescher

Last week: Not ranked

Buescher’s second-place finish was by far his best of the season. After winning three races last year, he was off to a slow start in 2024. A strong result in Phoenix gives him momentum for Bristol, where he won in 2022 and finished fourth in 2023.

First four out: Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suárez, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski

Get to know NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.