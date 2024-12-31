How Schröder helped ex-Warriors' DiVincenzo out of slump

Dennis Schröder helped reshape former Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo’s outlook after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the eve of the NBA season.

DiVincenzo revealed in an exclusive interview with The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski that he traded texts with Schröder earlier this season after the latter was traded to Golden State.

“He was just straightforward with his words,” DiVincenzo told Krawczynski. “He said that it’s hard. You just have to go out and do it. No matter where you’re at, just be you and just go do it. You look yourself in the mirror and be like, all right, the situation is the situation. Let last year go. This year is this year.”

DiVincenzo was a critical component of the New York Knicks last season, helping the team make a run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. While he was expected to contribute to the Knicks again this season, he was part of the massive Karl-Anthony Towns trade two days before the start of training camp. His start to the season was a rough one, as he struggled to adjust to a new team, but thanks to Schröder’s encouragement, he’s beginning to look like his old self.

The 27-year-old spent one season with the Warriors during the 2022-2023 NBA season before agreeing to a four-year $50 million contract with the Knicks.

Schröder still is settling in with Golden State since coming over in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. While he has flashed brilliance at times, he and the Warriors are mired in a prolonged slump of mediocrity.

At 16-15, Golden State still is in contention for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but the margin for error is razor-thin for the rest of the season. Hopefully, Schröder can channel DiVincenzo and stage his own comeback with his new team.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast