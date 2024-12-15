Report: Warriors most likely to have ‘substantive' Butler trade talks

The Warriors are in the midst of finalizing a deal for Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schröder, but could Golden State be prepared to make another deal before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline?

All-NBA Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler has been linked to the Warriors in recent weeks, and Golden State appears to be in the forefront of the teams vying to add the 35-year-old star.

The Warriors are the only team among the four heavily linked to Butler that maintain an interest that could eventually lead to "substantive trade talks," NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported Saturday.

The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks -- two teams linked to Butler -- reportedly have not registered a tangible interest in pursuit of the Heat superstar.

The Phoenix Suns, another potential Butler landing spot, realistically would need to include wing Bradley Beal in any deal with Miami, which could cause issues after the Heat balked at adding the NBA All-Star during the 2023 offseason.

Golden State reportedly is among Butler's three preferred trade destinations should he get dealt by Miami.

Butler is having his worst scoring output in five years, averaging 18.6 points in 31.9 minutes per game during the 2024-25 NBA season.

However, the veteran star is shooting a highly efficient 55 percent from the field, and remains one of the most respected clutch-time players in the league despite his age.

Given the Warriors' scoring issues late in games this season, adding Butler could be an intriguing option as Golden State seeks to maximize the remaining years of Steph Curry's career.

