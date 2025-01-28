Klay's barrage vs. Wizards reminded him of iconic game with Warriors

Klay Thompson, and Warriors fans, might have felt some déjà vu in the first quarter of the Dallas Mavericks' 130-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night at American Airlines Center.

KLAY CAN'T BE STOPPED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/68E7gUWpPT — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 28, 2025

The veteran guard drained seven 3-pointers in the first frame alone against Washington, two triples shy of the nine he drilled in his iconic, record-setting 37-point third quarter against the Sacramento Kings on Jan 23, 2015 as a member of the Warriors.

Thompson finished Monday night's game with 23 points, three rebounds and four assists on 8-of-15 shooting from the field and 7 of 12 from 3-point range, and in speaking to reporters after the game, was asked about the parallel between his explosive first quarter and his record-setting night almost 10 years ago to the day.

"When you do something like that it reminds you that there's greatness still within you."



Klay's 7 threes in the 1st quarter brought back some good memories (9 threes in 3Q on 1/23/15) 👌 pic.twitter.com/rhpM0RNKtD — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2025

Reporter: "The nine 3-pointers you made almost exactly a decade ago ..."

Thompson, shaking his head in disbelief: "Wow, that makes me feel seasoned. That is crazy. A decade?"

The reporter then asked Thompson if his scorching-hot first quarter on Monday night reminded him of his record-setting performance nearly a decade ago.

"Absolutely, when you do something like that, it reminds you that there's greatness still within you," Thompson said. "It's obviously harder to conjure up nightly after a decade of so much basketball, but I love to use this quote: 'be at your best when your best is needed' and I know I have another level to reach and we have so much basketball ahead of us, so it's definitely a confidence builder and something that I can lean on going into the rest of the season."

While Thompson's monster first quarter against Washington on Monday was impressive in its own right, it pales in comparison to his record-setting night against Sacramento.

However, Thompson, at 34 years old, proved he still clearly has greatness within him.

