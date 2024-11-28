Spencer injects life into Warriors as surprise cult hero vs. Thunder

SAN FRANCISCO – His shoulders, and nearly the entirety of his biceps and triceps, are covered by sleeves from the shirt he wears under his jersey. The No. 61 across his chest more so resembles a reliever at the back of the bullpen making his major league debut than a NBA player injecting life into a team without Steph Curry.

Yet, Pat Spencer was the perfect answer Warriors coach Steve Kerr called upon at the end of the bench to start the second quarter as his team trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder by 16 points, 39-23, through the first 12 minutes of Wednesday's game.

The Warriors eventually lost, 105-101, falling short in their valiant effort of a comeback against the top-seeded Thunder, but Spencer won over the Chase Center crowd -- something he already has done long ago among his coaches and teammates.

“Fantastic,” Kerr said of Spencer’s near 15 minutes in the tough loss. “You love to see a guy come in and play with force and great energy and push the ball and find shooters. He just plays the game. I thought Pat changed the game.

“As soon as he got out there, the game finally opened up for us and we started to move the ball.”

With Curry out to bilateral patellofemoral pain, Brandin Podziemski served as Golden State’s starting point guard. Point-forward Kyle Anderson stepped into a ball-handling role, too, but it was clear once Spencer hit the floor, he had the extra oomph and juice the Warriors have been searching for the past few games.

Down by 18 a minute into the second quarter, Spencer, upon the ball hitting his hands, immediately fed it to Buddy Hield right into his shooting pocket for a 3-pointer that sprung an 11-0 Warriors run where Spencer and Hield twice connected for three.

Buddy Buckets from the corner 👌 pic.twitter.com/yglAKx8EDh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2024

Kerr knew the cards he was dealt without Curry. He had an idea Spencer, a 28-year-old two-way player who is in his second NBA season and had played a total of four minutes and 35 seconds this year coming into the night, could be needed. What he couldn’t have predicted was just how much.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But knowing the attitude and demeanor of the former college lacrosse star who didn’t play college basketball until using his graduate year to suit up for Northwestern, forgoing being the top pick in the 2019 Premier Lacrosse League draft, already had Kerr plenty confident in the man who looks more suited to cross up washed uncles at the park than NBA players.

“The guys’ a gamer,” Kerr said. “I mean, he’s one of the greatest lacrosse players of all time. He’s a competitor, he’s an athlete, he has worked his tail off to get to this point. Incredible teammate and he’s a damn good player.”

Spencer went through three long days of practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors at Chase Center, and even had a full lift ahead of Golden State’s game against Oklahoma. Once he was active, he had an idea his number could be called and took advantage of the opportunity.

Kerr knew he could trust Spencer as much as anybody else at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth, too.

How Spencer sees the game was most evident when the Warriors took the lead in the first minute of the fourth quarter, 86-84, on a Kyle Anderson 3-pointer – giving them their first lead since it was 9-6. Screening for Hield, Spencer darted to the paint and caught a bounce pass from Draymond Green. Spencer could have tried a two on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but instead lifted off two feet and found an open Moses Moody at the right wing beyond the arc.

The pass forced Dillon Jones to leave Anderson wide open in the right corner. Swish. Three points and an eruption from Warriors fans.

SLO-MO PUTS THE DUBS ON TOP 🤑 pic.twitter.com/ph3FQfnOVA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2024

Nowhere in the box score does Spencer get credit for the huge play. And that’s just fine with him.

“Just trying to play good basketball,” Spencer told NBC Sports Bay Area in the locker room. “There’s an open man and if that guy makes the right read and makes one more pass – I’m not out there for numbers and my impact won’t show in numbers.

“It never has. Just try to play the game the right way at a high level and I feel like I have a feel for the other guys, too.”

The numbers show Spencer played 14 minutes and 31 seconds, his most minutes of real action ever in the NBA. Spencer finished with six points, four rebounds and three assists, none of which jumped off the page. He also hadn’t even come off the bench in over three weeks when Spencer played the final 30 seconds of a blowout win against the Washington Wizards.

And still, his plus-9 was the best plus/minus of any player for either team.

Fear isn't in Spencer’s blood, heart or head. He gave ample credit to fellow two-way players Reece Beekman and Quinten Post for their ultimate sacrifice of keeping him ready, and stars like Curry and Green spoke to him on the bench like he’s a fellow four-time champion.

Why? Because his fearless actions and words together have earned their admiration.

“He’s just solid, man,” Green said. “He’s very opinionated in a good way. He’ll share things that he sees. Extremely smart, on and off the court. He’s just always steady. Gets his work in, doesn’t bother anyone, but is not afraid to say something, and I respect that.”

The fire-breathing Warriors intimidator used examples of Spencer telling him and Curry what he sees and what he believes they can do better. Some stars might not take kindly to that. Spencer’s opinions and observations have been earned.

“When guys are like that, you respect it,” Green continued. “That’s what Pat’s meant for this team, and it’s good to see him get an opportunity tonight and take advantage.”

Curry and Green jerseys flooded the Chase Center stands. Old friends like Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole were represented, and even a Sleepy Floyd jersey was seen.

There might never be a day where Spencer’s No. 61 is a best-seller or even a thrift store find. So what. Respect from those who are in the trenches with you always trumps manufactured love.

Every second Spencer sprinted around the floor was warranted. What’s next for him is unknown, though nobody will question if he’ll be ready for the moment.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast