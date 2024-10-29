Harden lauds Steph's career, reminisces on facing Warriors dynasty

Warriors guard Steph Curry and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden have had countess battles throughout their storied NBA careers.

Still, the two have the utmost respect for each other.

After Los Angeles beat Golden State 112-104 on Saturday night at Chase Center, Harden discussed what Curry has meant to him as a rival and peer.

James Harden on all the battles against Steph Curry since the 2009 draft:



"It happened fast. Just the prime of that Rockets situation going up against that dynasty was just like real… I had to really go up against a real dynasty. It's special. I'm overly excited and proud of…"

Curry was selected No. 7 overall by Golden State in the 2009 NBA Draft after Harden was selected No. 3 by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As Harden mentioned, the two were big-time rivals during the dynastic Warriors’ peak. Harden and his old Houston Rockets faced Curry’s Golden State in 20 playoff games over four series. The Warriors advanced in all of them.

Entering their 16th season, Curry and Harden have played 58 total games against each other; Curry has won 30. Most importantly, for fans, the two stars usually align in dominance.

Curry has averaged 24.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals in battles with Harden, whereas “The Beard” has averaged 24.9 points 5.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals.

Despite playing similarly against each other, Curry has the four NBA championships that Harden doesn’t. Who knows what Harden’s résumé would look like without Curry’s reign?

Nevertheless, Harden is a big fan of Curry and is excited to recall the stories they share in retirement. And the Clippers’ facilitator probably enjoyed beating Curry on Sunday.

