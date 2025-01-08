Steph records unfortunate career first in Warriors' loss to Heat

At first look, most likely wouldn't bat an eye at Steph Curry's box scores from the Warriors past two games: 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field Sunday and 31 points with eight made 3-pointers on Tuesday.

However, Golden State's 114-98 loss to the Miami Heat marked Curry's second consecutive game without recording an assist.

It's the first time in his entire 16-year NBA career that the star guard hasn't had an assist in consecutive games, per SportRadar.

Steph finishes the first half 6-for-10 from deep 🤑 pic.twitter.com/cx15QkPJkq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 8, 2025

Although he didn't notch any assists, Curry remained the driving offensive force on an off night for Golden State's supporting cast. While Curry converted 8 of 17 3-point attempts on Tuesday, the rest of the Warriors shot just 6-for-33 from behind the arc.

A similar story played out Sunday, when Curry shot 50 percent from 3-point range, and his teammates made less than 30 percent of their distance attempts.

So, it's likely not a coincidence Golden State was held below 100 points in both contests.

But the question remains: Is Curry's passing the issue, or are his teammates simply not making shots?

Regardless, the Warriors certainly hope this isn't a significant trend going forward, especially with how much the 36-year-old Curry already has on his plate leading his team.

