Steph records unfortunate career first in Warriors' loss to Heat

By Will Simonds

NBC Universal, Inc.

At first look, most likely wouldn't bat an eye at Steph Curry's box scores from the Warriors past two games: 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field Sunday and 31 points with eight made 3-pointers on Tuesday.

However, Golden State's 114-98 loss to the Miami Heat marked Curry's second consecutive game without recording an assist.

It's the first time in his entire 16-year NBA career that the star guard hasn't had an assist in consecutive games, per SportRadar.

Although he didn't notch any assists, Curry remained the driving offensive force on an off night for Golden State's supporting cast. While Curry converted 8 of 17 3-point attempts on Tuesday, the rest of the Warriors shot just 6-for-33 from behind the arc.

A similar story played out Sunday, when Curry shot 50 percent from 3-point range, and his teammates made less than 30 percent of their distance attempts.

So, it's likely not a coincidence Golden State was held below 100 points in both contests.

But the question remains: Is Curry's passing the issue, or are his teammates simply not making shots?

Regardless, the Warriors certainly hope this isn't a significant trend going forward, especially with how much the 36-year-old Curry already has on his plate leading his team.

