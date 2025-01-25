Steph Curry

Rivers hilariously reveals why he skipped Curry-led family vacation

By Joaquin Ruiz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former NBA veteran Austin Rivers hilariously opened up on a recent segment of Overtime’s “Meg on the Mic” with Megan Eugenio about a vacation Warriors superstar Steph Curry paid for that brought the Curry and Rivers families to Fiji. For reference, Steph’s brother, Seth of the Charlotte Hornets, is married to Austin’s sister, Callie.

The thing is, Rivers didn’t attend the trip.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“We had a huge family trip in Fiji; it was all the Currys and all the Rivers. I didn’t go. We [the Denver Nuggets] had just lost to the Warriors (in the 2022 playoffs),” Rivers hilariously told Eugenio. “I’m like, ‘Steph, you’re not about to fly me out on vacation after just knocking me out of the playoffs, bro.’ ”

Curry and Golden State, of course, beat Rivers and Denver in five games during the first round of the 2022 Western Conference playoffs en route to the Warriors’ NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics.

In that series, Curry averaged 28 points and made 40.4 percent of 3-point shots, even scoring a combined 60 points off the bench over the first two games. Rivers averaged 4.2 points over 21.7 minutes per game.

Rivers just couldn’t, “as a man,” let Curry beat him in the playoffs, win a ring and then fly out his entire family to Fiji.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry Jan 24

Where Steph ranks among NBA's top-selling jerseys this season

Steph Curry 21 hours ago

Steph thanks Dubs fans for ‘amazing honor' after All-Star selection

“Trust me, my family [and] friends were like, ‘Why don’t you just go? The whole family’s going.’ I was like, ‘I can’t, as a man, have this man pay for the whole thing -- flights, island rented out.’ This dude just had like 40 [points] on my head top,” Rivers told Eugenio. “There’s no way I was getting on a flight and just being like, ‘Hey, Steph.’ Hell no. I [direct messaged] him, ‘I’ll have to catch you on the next one.’ He’s like, ‘All right, man.’

“If the roles were reversed, it would have been the same thing. I promise you, if we would have beat them and I was playing the way he was playing, and I did a family tip for all of us, Steph would’ve been like, ‘I got some business things, you know.’ No way he would’ve came.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

There was no way Rivers was flying to Fiji -- especially considering Curry has a 22-5 record in games against him.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us