Warriors eliminated from NBA Cup after blowing late lead to Rockets

The Warriors blew another late lead, ending their dreams of winning the NBA Cup.

Golden State coughed up a six-point lead in the final three minutes and lost 91-90 to the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup quarterfinal at Toyota Center.

Steph Curry, who finished with 19 points, had a chance to seal the game in the final seconds, but he missed a 3-pointer. Gary Payton II secured the rebound but a mad scramble ensued as he tried to get the ball to a teammate. The Rockets secured the ball and Jonathan Kuminga fouled Jalen Green.

Green made both free throws to give Houston the lead with 3.1 seconds remaining in regulation. Brandin Podziemski's 3-pointer at the buzzer was blocked, dealing another tough loss to the Warriors, who call to 14-10 this season.

With the loss, the Warriors will host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks at 5:30 p.m. PT on Sunday.

The Warriors fumbled away a golden chance to punch their ticket to Las Vegas after a sloppy first half.

Houston led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter and took a 44-37 lead into the locker room at halftime. Golden State clawed back, winning the third quarter 32-24.

And the Warriors were in control for most of the fourth quarter. But an issue that has plagued them all season -- the inability to score late and close out games -- popped up again.

Golden State has three days off before they host Thompson and the 16-9 Mavericks.

It might take the Warriors three days to get over Wednesday's stunning loss.

